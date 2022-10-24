Morehead police looking for suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault

It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State...
It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State University campus. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman.

It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State University campus. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While there are many students who rent property in the area, Chief Derrick Blevins says the victim was not a student.

Chief Blevins tells us it’s a case of special interest to his department because they believe it to be a random attack.

Chief Blevins described the perpetrator as the victim saw him, “White male, around 6 foot tall. Little bit of facial hair, wearing a blue shirt and ball cap and boots, is what she could describe.”

Chief Blevins says they’ve called in extra officers to help their detectives in this case.

He’s also asking residents to be wary of their surroundings and look for someone matching that description because the victim did not know the perpetrator.

“That’s something that doesn’t really happen around here a whole lot,” Chief Blevins said. “So, it’s definitely a concern for the community, we just want people to be vigilant until we can locate him”

As their investigation continues, Chief Blevins is asking anyone with information about this incident to send in tips by calling the police department.

Though the incident didn’t impact the university, MSU sent us this statement:

MSU appreciates the quick response from Morehead authorities and officials. It’s an example of the strong collaboration between our community and university leadership that makes our campus safe for everyone.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

Latest News

Rowdy Trailhead Project - 4:00 p.m.
Rowdy Trailhead Project - 4:00 p.m.
deer hunting
Tips for staying safe this upcoming hunting season
FEMA
FEMA deadline is October 28th
Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are...
Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter