Mild weather continues ahead of cold front

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was yet another mild afternoon throughout the mountains as we watched temperatures get back into the 70s. More of that is on the way tomorrow before a cold front returns us to fall.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds start to increase ever so slowly as we head through the rest of the night as our front out west continues to draw closer to the region. With the clouds on the increase, our lows will remain above average in the lower 50s.

That leads to overcast skies as we head into the day tomorrow. At the same time, however, we continue to see warm temperatures thanks to southwesterly winds ahead of the front. That will get highs back up into the middle and upper 70s on our Tuesday afternoon. However, here come some showers as soon as tomorrow evening, but the main chance will be tomorrow night. Heavy rain is not expected and neither is severe weather, but a few showers putting a few drops in area rain gauges look likely as we only fall into the middle 50s overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

Continuing to watch the front push through the area as we head through the rest of the day on Wednesday. We will eventually bring cooler air in, in tandem with clouds hanging on, it will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs only in the lower to middle 60s. Lows at night as we clear out really start to fall back into the upper 40s overnight.

The good news is that sunshine is back as we head into the later parts of the work week, but it will be on the cooler side for Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. We’re back to some milder weather for Friday and Saturday as highs get back up to near 70°. Late Saturday and into Sunday, however, we’ll need to be watching out for more rain chances trying to move back into the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.