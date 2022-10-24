Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Michigan man will spend more than 15 years in jail for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky.

Jayshawn Robinson, 30, of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday.

In August 2021, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson.

Court documents show in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler.

Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March.

Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. You can read more about that here.

Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.

