LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will discuss a national security issue on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

