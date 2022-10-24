Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of one of their own over the weekend.

The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in a vehicle accident Saturday in Taylor County.

We are told the accident happened early Saturday morning in the Knifley community of Taylor County. The Weddle’s family pastor was notified shortly after and has been helping the family through this very trying time.

“Chad, with being a sheriff, has experienced this a lot, with other people, but now, with himself, is a totally different situation. Seeing how he has applied his faith and his experience with this, is encouraging. Especially, for his family. He’s a strong fellow and you can see that in him right now,” said Pastor Derick Terry, Dunnville Christian Church.

Dalton Weddle worked for Neat Companies and those he worked for say he was one of the kindest and most respectful young men they ever knew. They say he was the epitome of a servant leader.

Funeral services are being held Monday for Dalton. A private visitation was held Monday morning and a gravesite funeral service will take place Monday afternoon in Casey County.

The Casey County Sheriff’s Office is also closed Monday out of respect for Sheriff Weddle and his family.

