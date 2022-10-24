Holden students and staff given the all-clear to return to elementary school

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been an unconventional month for students and staff at Holden Elementary School.

A Logan County School District spokesperson told WSAZ earlier this month, utility work in the city of Holden triggered the smell of gas inside the school building on Oct. 6, and students and staff were sent home as a health and safety precaution.

Students received schoolwork packets almost daily from their teachers while the school was closed.

At the time, the last of air quality tests were set to be complete, and favorable results meant the students could have gone back to the building as soon as Oct. 14.

However, students still had not been in school learning by the end of last week.

“It’s been really stressful,” Taneshia Little, a mother of two Holden students, said Monday. “They’ve been wanting to go back to school.”

WSAZ reached out to the district on October 20 with several questions including the reasoning for the students still being out of school.

As of Monday, Oct. 24, the district has still not directly responded to WSAZ’s inquiry.

However, on Monday, Holden Elementary posted on its Facebook that students would start learning in-person at Omar Elementary School until further notice.

By dismissal Monday, the school shared on its page that students would be back to learning in the building at Holden Elementary on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“They miss their teachers, they miss their extra-curriculars, they miss everything about Holden,” Little said.“It’s been a struggle with driving 15 minutes out of the way to come and drop them off at school in Omar, it’s just not been easy for them.”

Parents are just as excited as their kids to be back in their normal routine in a building they love at Holden.

“She does really good in school. Holden Elementary is a really great school,” Willie Ellis, the parent of a fourth-grader, said.

“She loves going to school. She loves school, so we’re happy to get her back in school. That’s our biggest concern.”

“They missed their teachers; they’ll be glad to be back in their home environment.” Little added.

According to the school’s Facebook page, methane and natural gas detectors had been added throughout the building for extra safety.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Holden Elementary School students and staff will be back in the classroom Tuesday after being out for more than a week due to the smell of natural gas in the building.

School officials announced Monday that both students and staff will be on a regular schedule.

According to a release from the school, several tests have shown no trace of gas/methane in the school and that students’ and staff’s health will not be compromised returning to the building.

As an extra precaution, methane and natural gas detectors have been place throughout the building as a precaution.

Logan County Schools worked with several agencies, including the state Department of Environmental Protection and Southern Public Gas Company, to ensure the building is safe for occupants to return.

“We are excited to be back HOME,” the release concluded.

