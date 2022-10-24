Flood debris removal crews meet with state officials to find common ground

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood debris removal crews met with state officials in Letcher County with hopes of getting on the same page.

The meeting comes after the hired contractors came together for a protest against regulations on Friday.

“I feel like with this meeting today, we have opened some ears for people to be aware of what’s actually going on out here, and if we haven’t stood up and voiced what we’ve seen going on, they’re wouldn’t of been, probably nobody notice this,” local contractor Jarrod Breeding said.

Although the meeting was behind closed doors, which frustrated some contractors, they feel a step in the right director has been taken.

“They’re gonna be meeting possibly with the governor here in the next couple days. Try to get these issues resolved and find out where these problems stem from,” Breeding said.

Finding common ground has been hard to come by with multiple organizations in control of the flood debris removal process.

“Since we first started the work, the rules have kinda changed, and some of the work that was being done, it’s no longer allowed to be done. It’s leaving a lot of liability left in the streams and putting our citizens, having safety concerns with possible future flooding,” Breeding said.

Now that the meeting is done, contractors are hoping to get back to work with a plan that best serves Eastern Kentuckians.

“So, we’re just kinda waiting on them right now to make a decision so we can resume work,” Breeding said.

There is not a specific timeline for when a plan will be installed, but contractors are hoping that will be soon as debris remains in the area.

We reached out to state officials for comment, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

letcher county
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
Several KHSAA football playoff matchups set
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman

Latest News

The chase ended with a car accident that caused damage to multiple businesses.
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
HCGH
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
Leatherwood reenactment
EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend