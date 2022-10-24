Flood debris removal crews meet with state officials to find common ground

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood debris removal crews met with state officials in Letcher County with hopes of getting on the same page.

The meeting comes after the hired contractors came together for a protest against regulations on Friday.

“I feel like with this meeting today, we have opened some ears for people to be aware of what’s actually going on out here, and if we haven’t stood up and voiced what we’ve seen going on, they’re wouldn’t of been, probably nobody notice this,” local contractor Jarrod Breeding said.

Although the meeting was behind closed doors, which frustrated some contractors, they feel a step in the right director has been taken.

“They’re gonna be meeting possibly with the governor here in the next couple days. Try to get these issues resolved and find out where these problems stem from,” Breeding said.

Finding common ground has been hard to come by with multiple organizations in control of the flood debris removal process.

“Since we first started the work, the rules have kinda changed, and some of the work that was being done, it’s no longer allowed to be done. It’s leaving a lot of liability left in the streams and putting our citizens, having safety concerns with possible future flooding,” Breeding said.

Now that the meeting is done, contractors are hoping to get back to work with a plan that best serves Eastern Kentuckians.

“So, we’re just kinda waiting on them right now to make a decision so we can resume work,” Breeding said.

There is not a specific timeline for when a plan will be installed, but contractors are hoping that will be soon as debris remains in the area.

We reached out to state officials for comment, but have not heard back.

