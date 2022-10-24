FEMA deadline is October 28th

FEMA
FEMA(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final day for individuals affected by the recent July flooding have a few more days to apply for FEMA aid.

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 28.

Spokesperson for FEMA, Briana Fenton said “You can visit one of the disaster recovery centers 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet with a FEMA representative and they can help assist you with your application process and make sure to keep moving your recovery forward.”

If you are unable to make it to a disaster recovery center and need to apply or have questions you can visit the FEMA website, or you can call the FEMA helpline 800-621-3362

