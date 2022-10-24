EKY county awarded more than $1 million grant for new campground, bringing tourism to area

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Fund. It is to help build the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project.

”We are wanting to get into tourism, we know what the side-by-sides and the four-wheelers, the money that they’ll bring into the economy,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

The campground property is being used as a county flood removal drop-off point in Rowdy, but once the campground is complete, it will house 30 RV sites. Those sites will have water, sewer and electrical hookups among other amenities.

”This will allow us to get tied into the trail system that’s already in place for 75 miles through an 8-mile joining trail,” he said. “We’ll be hooked into 75 miles of trails.”

The trail system passes through Breathitt, Floyd, Knott and Magoffin counties. Judge-Executive Alexander said when counties work together, it benefits all of Eastern Kentucky.

”You can camp in Perry, ride over to Knott, Floyd or somewhere, maybe have dinner, then ride back to Perry and spend the night,” he added. “So it’s going to be a really exciting time.”

