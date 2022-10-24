Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school

Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page(PCSO Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts.

Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.

Once deputies responded to that report, they also discovered the building itself had been broken into and water and electrical lines were missing inside.

Police believe the two thefts are connected.

If you see anything suspicious, especially in the evening and overnight hours, you are asked to call them at 606-436-5464.

Deputies will be increasing patrols in the area as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman
Jail
Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father...
Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father’s plot

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice trend continues to start the last full week of October, but rain chances approach with new cold front
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault
Attorney Whitney Bailey says Appalred is already assisting between 200 and 250 flood victims.
Ky. legal aid group offering free disaster relief services to flood victims
flood removal
Flood debris removal crews meet with state officials to find common ground