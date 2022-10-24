Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts.

Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.

Once deputies responded to that report, they also discovered the building itself had been broken into and water and electrical lines were missing inside.

Police believe the two thefts are connected.

If you see anything suspicious, especially in the evening and overnight hours, you are asked to call them at 606-436-5464.

Deputies will be increasing patrols in the area as well.

