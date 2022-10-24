The city of Hyden officially recognized as a ‘Trail Town’

hyden trail town
hyden trail town(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hyden officially received it’s Trail Town’ certification on Monday.

In a ceremony on main street, local officials formally gave the certificate to Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph.

Leslie County and the city of Hyden have been working towards the Kentucky Tourism certification for more than six years.

Mayor Joseph is excited for her city to be a part of the mountain ‘Trail Town’ system.

“Harlan has a viable Trail Town, Perry County does, Breathitt, Wolfe and Owsley,” she said. “So hopefully we can connect with them and be just a long chain of trails that we can go on and camp along the way and attract people to here.”

The city’s next step will be installing ‘Trail Town’ tourism signs in multiple areas, including on the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Hyden is only the 26th ‘Trail Town’ in Kentucky.

