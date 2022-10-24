Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky.

The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community.

We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was on an isolated area of a farm.

The coroner says it’s being investigated as an accidental death and no foul play is suspected.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

