‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Pikeville community is mourning the death of a young smile that lit the halls of Pikeville Elementary School.

Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through his hometown.

“He might not be here with us today, but we don’t forget him,” said Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble.

With an affinity for dad jokes and donuts, Andrew is remembered as a funny, sweet kid. Teachers say he was always willing to help his classmates and school family, while offering a grin and a great attitude.

“He made a difference in this world. I think about our family here- our family was better because of Andrew,” said Trimble. “Sometimes, I think we call these things ‘little.’ I think Andrew was really good at the things that we sometimes call ‘little’ that are just so giant.”

After a sudden illness hit him last week, he was taken to the hospital, but never made it back home. Now, those who love him are using memories to mourn.

“He was just such a great kid and brought a lot of light to our hallways and to our classrooms,” said Principal Glenda Adkins.

Trimble said Andrew’s memory will continue to fill the halls as the students work to find ways to keep a light on their classmate’s huge impact. Monday, they were asked to draw pictures and write memories they shared.

“One of our kids who was working through one of their activities just simply drew his face, with a smile,” said Trimble. “Because that’s what it meant- that’s what he meant to kids. A happy kid with a big old smile that handed it out to people.”

Trimble said the Allen family is a huge part of the community and the district is full of support for the parents and siblings in the days to come.

”We are going to keep him close in our hearts and celebrate his life and use what he did to promote kindness in our school,” said Adkins.

