Warm air continues to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have surged back into the 70s this afternoon as we continue to watch a cold front head our way for the early to middle part of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It remains a rather mild evening throughout the mountains as we continue to see southwesterly winds move warmth and moisture back in ahead of our mid-week cold front. Lows tonight above normal as we only fall to about 50.

More sunshine on the way with a few clouds mixed in as well as we head into the day on Monday. Southerly winds will continue our quite warm pattern into the afternoon hours. Highs nearly 10 degrees above normal as we end up in the middle 70s, though it wouldn’t shock me to see someone get into the upper 70s to near 80 tomorrow afternoon. The mild air continues with partly cloudy skies overnight as lows only fall into the lower 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

It’s a dry start to the day on Tuesday as our frontal boundary gets closer. Even with partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of the developing showers, we should still make a run into the middle to upper 70s again. Clouds continue to thicken through the evening as we see scattered showers break out and hang around into the overnight ahead of the front. Lows with clouds in place are only in the middle 50s.

Showers linger into Wednesday morning as the front pushes through the region. The colder air will continue to filter in slowly behind the front, but clouds and showers around early will only keep us into the lower to middle 60s for a daytime high. Clearing out, overnight lows get back down into the middle 50s...not far from where we should be this time of year. We stay in the 60s through the week with relatively dry weather as we watch another chance of showers try to move in by next weekend.

