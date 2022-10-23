UK stays put in AP Top 25

Deandre Square. Celebration. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
Deandre Square. Celebration. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.

The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend.

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa.

The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

Kentucky held firm at No. 18.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(7-0)SEC
2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten
3Tennessee(7-0)SEC
4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten
5Clemson(8-0)ACC
6Alabama(7-1)SEC
7TCU(7-0)Big 12
8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12
9Oklahoma State(6-1)Big 12
T-10USC(6-1)Pac-12
T-10Wake Forest(6-1)ACC
12UCLA(6-1)Pac-12
13Penn State(6-1)Big Ten
14Utah(5-2)Pac-12
15Ole Miss(7-1)SEC
16Syracuse(6-1)ACC
17Illinois(6-1)Big Ten
18LSU(6-2)SEC
19Kentucky(5-2)SEC
20Cincinnati(6-1)American
21North Carolina(6-1)ACC
22Kansas State(5-2)Big 12
23Tulane(7-1)American
24NC State(5-2)ACC
25South Carolina(5-2)SEC

