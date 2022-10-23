UK stays put in AP Top 25
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.
The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend.
Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa.
The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.
Kentucky held firm at No. 18.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(7-0)
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|(7-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|Tennessee
|(7-0)
|SEC
|4
|Michigan
|(7-0)
|Big Ten
|5
|Clemson
|(8-0)
|ACC
|6
|Alabama
|(7-1)
|SEC
|7
|TCU
|(7-0)
|Big 12
|8
|Oregon
|(6-1)
|Pac-12
|9
|Oklahoma State
|(6-1)
|Big 12
|T-10
|USC
|(6-1)
|Pac-12
|T-10
|Wake Forest
|(6-1)
|ACC
|12
|UCLA
|(6-1)
|Pac-12
|13
|Penn State
|(6-1)
|Big Ten
|14
|Utah
|(5-2)
|Pac-12
|15
|Ole Miss
|(7-1)
|SEC
|16
|Syracuse
|(6-1)
|ACC
|17
|Illinois
|(6-1)
|Big Ten
|18
|LSU
|(6-2)
|SEC
|19
|Kentucky
|(5-2)
|SEC
|20
|Cincinnati
|(6-1)
|American
|21
|North Carolina
|(6-1)
|ACC
|22
|Kansas State
|(5-2)
|Big 12
|23
|Tulane
|(7-1)
|American
|24
|NC State
|(5-2)
|ACC
|25
|South Carolina
|(5-2)
|SEC
