UK stays put in AP Top 25

NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.

The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend.

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa.

The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

Kentucky held firm at No. 18.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (7-0) SEC 2 Ohio State (7-0) Big Ten 3 Tennessee (7-0) SEC 4 Michigan (7-0) Big Ten 5 Clemson (8-0) ACC 6 Alabama (7-1) SEC 7 TCU (7-0) Big 12 8 Oregon (6-1) Pac-12 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) Big 12 T-10 USC (6-1) Pac-12 T-10 Wake Forest (6-1) ACC 12 UCLA (6-1) Pac-12 13 Penn State (6-1) Big Ten 14 Utah (5-2) Pac-12 15 Ole Miss (7-1) SEC 16 Syracuse (6-1) ACC 17 Illinois (6-1) Big Ten 18 LSU (6-2) SEC 19 Kentucky (5-2) SEC 20 Cincinnati (6-1) American 21 North Carolina (6-1) ACC 22 Kansas State (5-2) Big 12 23 Tulane (7-1) American 24 NC State (5-2) ACC 25 South Carolina (5-2) SEC

