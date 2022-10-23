Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a woman’s body was found in Buchanan County Saturday night.

38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia has been arrested and charged with homicide by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say they found the woman’s body in her home on Sunset Hollow Road in the Russell Prater area just before 10:00 Saturday evening.

Police then arrested Owens for homicide.

The name of the victim is being withheld for now, but more details are expected Monday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.