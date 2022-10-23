Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police need the public’s help looking for a London woman missing since Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a report of a missing person on Sunday.

37-year-old Tawana R. Martin of London was last seen at her home by her family around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

She could be with 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin of Corbin. She was spotted with him Friday afternoon in Rockcastle County. The pair could be traveling 2007 cream-colored Ford Edge with Kentucky license plate 080-YCP.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

