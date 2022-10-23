Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman

37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.(Kentucky State Police)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police need the public’s help looking for a London woman missing since Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a report of a missing person on Sunday.

37-year-old Tawana R. Martin of London was last seen at her home by her family around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

She could be with 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin of Corbin. She was spotted with him Friday afternoon in Rockcastle County. The pair could be traveling 2007 cream-colored Ford Edge with Kentucky license plate 080-YCP.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

letcher county
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
Several KHSAA football playoff matchups set
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
The space has been out of operation for decades.
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park

Latest News

Leatherwood reenactment
EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend
Jail
Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County
The teams visited the campgrounds where flood-affected families are staying in campers and...
UK Men’s Basketball Team makes stop at Jenny Wiley, gives out winter clothes to flood-affected families
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized