Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (7-0) SEC 2 Ohio State (7-0) Big Ten 3 Tennessee (7-0) SEC 4 Michigan (7-0) Big Ten 5 Clemson (8-0) ACC 6 Alabama (7-1) SEC 7 TCU (7-0) Big 12 8 Oregon (6-1) Pac-12 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) Big 12 10 Wake Forest (6-1) ACC 11 USC (6-1) Pac-12 12 Ole Miss (7-1) SEC 13 Penn State (6-1) Big Ten 14 Utah (5-2) Pac-12 15 UCLA (6-1) Pac-12 16 Syracuse (6-1) ACC 17 Kentucky (5-2) SEC 18 Illinois (6-1) Big Ten 19 Cincinnati (6-1) American 20 LSU (6-2) SEC 21 North Carolina (6-1) ACC 22 Kansas State (5-2) Big 12 23 NC State (5-2) ACC 24 Tulane (7-1) American 25 South Carolina (5-2) SEC

