Kentucky Basketball hosts Blue-White Game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcat men’s basketball team fulfilled a promise made shortly after the summer flood - to bring the Blue-White game to the people of Eastern Kentucky.
The annual scrimmage was held at Appalachian Wireless Arena, welcoming in mountain natives and blue-blooded fans to raise money for flood victims.
A total of $162,450 was raised for the Team EKY Flood Relief Fund.
On the court, Team White beat Team Blue 70-67, with Antonio Reeves leading the scoring effort with 27 points for Team Blue.
At the same time that the scrimmage was being held, Kentucky commit and North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard hosted a benefit camp, raising $10,000 for the SOAR Student Relief Fund.
”I think it’s more special up here because I’m sure it affected some of these kids that are here today and I think being here, showing them that I really care and just being able to hang out with them means a lot to me,” said Sheppard.
