EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend

Leatherwood reenactment
Leatherwood reenactment(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - Loud booms could be heard across the Leatherwood area this weekend, as a reenactment of the Civil War battle in Leatherwood took place.

Nice weather set up a pretty scene, as actors in Civil War uniforms put on a show for viewers.

Participant Kyler Calhoun, who is a sergeant in the reenactment, said the Leatherwood battle is unique because of the scenery.

“Well, they’re small, so we know everybody, and we’re one of the only places that has an actual museum on the battlefield, and we’ve built this from scratch,” Calhoun said.

Leatherwood is not the only place in Eastern Kentucky with a historic Civil War battlefield. You can also check out the Middle Creek National Battlefield in Prestonsburg.

