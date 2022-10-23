District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student

(WMBF News)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend.

In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.

No details were released about the student or cause of death.

“This young man had a smile that truly brightened our classrooms, hallways, cafeteria, school buses, and playground, and he had as kind of a heart that you will find anywhere,” Trimble said in the letter.

Trimble also announced that schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday to allow families in the district an opportunity to go to the boy’s funeral.

