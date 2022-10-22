Several KHSAA football playoff matchups set
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play concluded in the mountains on Friday, clinching a handful of playoff matchups for the weekend of November 4.
There is a three-way tie in Class 5A District 7, more details will be released by KHSAA over the weekend.
1A:
Lynn Camp at Pikeville
Pineville at Hazard
Sayre at Harlan
Bracken County at Paintsville
Betsy Layne at Paris
2A:
Leslie County at Martin County
Prestonsburg at Middlesboro
Morgan County at Shelby Valley
West Carter at Breathitt County
Somerset at Green County
3A:
Powell County at Bell County
Russell at Belfry
East Carter at Lawrence County
Lewis County at Estill County
Magoffin County at Ashland Blazer
Pike Central at Greenup County
Rockcastle County at Mason County
4A:
Harlan County at Corbin
Knox Central at Letcher Central
Lincoln County at Johnson Central
Clay County at Wayne County
5A:
Whitley County at Woodford County
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.