Several KHSAA football playoff matchups set

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play concluded in the mountains on Friday, clinching a handful of playoff matchups for the weekend of November 4.

There is a three-way tie in Class 5A District 7, more details will be released by KHSAA over the weekend.

1A:

Lynn Camp at Pikeville

Pineville at Hazard

Sayre at Harlan

Bracken County at Paintsville

Betsy Layne at Paris

2A:

Leslie County at Martin County

Prestonsburg at Middlesboro

Morgan County at Shelby Valley

West Carter at Breathitt County

Somerset at Green County

3A:

Powell County at Bell County

Russell at Belfry

East Carter at Lawrence County

Lewis County at Estill County

Magoffin County at Ashland Blazer

Pike Central at Greenup County

Rockcastle County at Mason County

4A:

Harlan County at Corbin

Knox Central at Letcher Central

Lincoln County at Johnson Central

Clay County at Wayne County

5A:

Whitley County at Woodford County

