Scores from Week 10 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.
Belfry 42, Pike Central 7
Bell County 38, Estill County 13
Breathitt County 40, Leslie County 20
Caverna 55, Jackson County 6
Clay County 50, Magoffin County 16
Corbin 38, Wayne County 0
Garrard County 31, Rockcastle County 27
Harlan 42, Pineville 20
Harlan County 52, Perry Central 36
Johnson Central 35, Letcher Central 34
Knox Central 30, Lincoln County 28
Lawrence County 49, Floyd Central 28
Martin County 27, Prestonsburg 20
Mason County 37, Powell County 24
North Laurel 21, Henry County 10
Pikeville 52, Hazard 7
Raceland 38, Paintsville 14
Shelby Valley 62, Bath County 6
Somerset 21, Washington County 20
Southwestern 31, Pulaski County 20
West Carter 33, East Ridge 14
Whitley County 47, South Laurel 18
Williamsburg 42, Lynn Camp 6
