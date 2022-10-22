Scores from Week 10 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.

Belfry 42, Pike Central 7

Bell County 38, Estill County 13

Breathitt County 40, Leslie County 20

Caverna 55, Jackson County 6

Clay County 50, Magoffin County 16

Corbin 38, Wayne County 0

Garrard County 31, Rockcastle County 27

Harlan 42, Pineville 20

Harlan County 52, Perry Central 36

Johnson Central 35, Letcher Central 34

Knox Central 30, Lincoln County 28

Lawrence County 49, Floyd Central 28

Martin County 27, Prestonsburg 20

Mason County 37, Powell County 24

North Laurel 21, Henry County 10

Pikeville 52, Hazard 7

Raceland 38, Paintsville 14

Shelby Valley 62, Bath County 6

Somerset 21, Washington County 20

Southwestern 31, Pulaski County 20

West Carter 33, East Ridge 14

Whitley County 47, South Laurel 18

Williamsburg 42, Lynn Camp 6

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.