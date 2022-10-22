Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making.

During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.

“People don’t understand what an incredible industrial site that can be,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “It’s an industrial site that’s second to none.”

Stapleton said the former race track is perfect for development, since it already has utilities on-site, includes 58 acres, and is in an ideal location. So, he said, the Thunder Ridge Industrial Park will find a good home there. Judge-Executive Robbie Williams agreed, saying the addition of a new industrial park will touch many communities, beyond the county lines.

“This is going to give us other opportunities for development. This isn’t just a one-and-done,” said Williams. “And the great thing about it is it impacts three counties. It’s not just Floyd County. It helps Johnson County, Martin, and Floyd.”

During the summit Wednesday, Gov. Beshear also announced plans for Boxvana to open a 200,000 square foot facility on the site once developed. Williams and Stapleton said there are plans for further ideas as well, as they look for the perfect businesses or industry to plant in the park.

“The property is that wanted. They want to come here,” said Stapleton. “So we’ve already got companies outside of Boxvana that have come to us and said, ‘We want to come there. That’s a location we’re looking for.’”

The leaders say they are excited to see what will come of the industrial park, since the location has been a magnet for business pitches since the process began. But, they say, it is something that requires a lot of work and vetting. Businesses located on the park will also be able to take advantage of specific tax credits, which Williams hopes will be another draw to fill the park with possibility.

“I’ll be honest: this is probably the biggest news that we’ve had here in Floyd County since I’ve been in office,” said Williams. “There’s no loans, there’s no debt. We didn’t have to borrow $1. We’re going to own that property.”

The funds will not officially be available from the AML program until late 2023 and work will not begin before 2024, but the leg work has been ongoing for the last three years. Stapleton and Williams say it is all about putting the region on track to greater economic development.

“People are starting to move back. Kids are starting to come back home to do the work and stuff, said Stapleton. “So, now we gotta give them something to do. We got to put them to work.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.