Perry County Central High School hosts KTA East Regional Theatre Festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several high school theater groups from across the region gathered on Saturday at Perry County Central High School for the Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA) East Regional Theatre Festival.

This festival gives theatre groups the opportunity to compete against one another to advance to the state, and potentially, the national competition.

KTA President Phil Neace said with so many sports-oriented competitions out there for students, it is nice to have something theatre related for kids to compete in.

”Its a wonderful community of art programs that we have all throughout East Kentucky and I’m just blown away this year by the level of talent, the design creativity on the stage with sets and costumes,” said Neace. “It is absolutely glorious what we’re putting together at this festival today.”

After watching all of the county’s performances, three judges will select the three Eastern Kentucky schools to advance to the state competition in Campbellsville November 18th and 19th.

