One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill.

Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill.

40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested.

Several drugs were seized after the pursuit ended including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash.

Drugs seized after Olive Hill pursuit (WSAZ)

Barker is lodged in the Carter County Detention Center with a long list of charges.

Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they also served two indictment warrants for burglary.

Three Olive Hill Police Department units were involved including two K-9 officers.

The Olive Hill Police Department is starting a new Drug Interdiction Unit.

This is one of the first drug busts from the officers involved in that interdiction team.

