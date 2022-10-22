One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill.
Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill.
40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested.
Several drugs were seized after the pursuit ended including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash.
Barker is lodged in the Carter County Detention Center with a long list of charges.
Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.
Police say they also served two indictment warrants for burglary.
Three Olive Hill Police Department units were involved including two K-9 officers.
The Olive Hill Police Department is starting a new Drug Interdiction Unit.
This is one of the first drug busts from the officers involved in that interdiction team.
