One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized

Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill.

Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill.

40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested.

Several drugs were seized after the pursuit ended including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash.

Drugs seized after Olive Hill pursuit
Drugs seized after Olive Hill pursuit(WSAZ)

Barker is lodged in the Carter County Detention Center with a long list of charges.

Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they also served two indictment warrants for burglary.

Three Olive Hill Police Department units were involved including two K-9 officers.

The Olive Hill Police Department is starting a new Drug Interdiction Unit.

This is one of the first drug busts from the officers involved in that interdiction team.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
letcher county
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

Latest News

The teams visited the campgrounds where flood-affected families are staying in campers and...
UK Men’s Basketball Team makes stop at Jenny Wiley, gives out winter clothes to flood-affected families
Fariston's Haunted Forest
Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep
Harlan Boys Choir reunion
Harlan Boys Choir honors co-founder in 57th anniversary
KTA
Perry County Central High School hosts KTA East Regional Theatre Festival