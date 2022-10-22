‘It was iconic’: popular Richmond bar reopens for EKU homecoming

‘It was iconic’: popular Richmond bar reopens for EKU homecoming
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it closed.

The Family Dog closed in 2000, after nearly three decades in business.

Hundreds lined up to get a few minutes inside the bar where so many memories were made as college students.

“I drove five hours just to see the Family Dog,” said Helene French. She waited in line for more than an hour with her sorority sisters to get a blast from the past.

“The neatest thing for me is you’re in college three, four short years, right? It’s the best friends of your life. You get back together, and you pick up where you left off. It’s amazing.”

Morgan Varney’s mother Jean Robinson is the co-owner of the Family Dog. Robinson and her husband opened the bar, restaurant, and club in 1974. She tells us it closed so that they could take care of family. She says good employees helped it stay open for all those years, which led to its legacy.

The bar was only open for the night so people could walk through. It is not reopen for business.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
letcher county
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

Latest News

KTA
Perry County Central High School hosts KTA East Regional Theatre Festival
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
The space has been out of operation for decades.
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park
WYMT Game of the Week
Harlan takes Battle of US-119 over Pineville 42-20