Harlan Boys Choir honors co-founder in 57th anniversary

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While almost every community has a school choir, the tradition of Harlan Boys Choir is in a league of its own.

“The Boys Choir has traveled extensively. They have been to Graz, Austria. They have been to California. They’ve been to Canada. They’ve been to New York. They’ve just been all over the place,” Director Marilyn Schraeder said.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Harlan students have participated in the choir since its creation in 1965.

“You played basketball, football, baseball, Boys Choir,” Terry Harris, President of the Harlan Boys Choir Alumni Association, said.

The choir is more than just a group of students singing, it is a family, all starting with co-founder David Davies.

“Mr. Davies is just one of those guys. I mean, he just, his love for music. He founded the choir in 1965, and there’s several of the alumni that started out with him that are here,” Marilyn Schraeder said.

Davies’ impact goes beyond music. He has a passion for positively impacting the lives of students.

“Mr. Davies is a teacher, good Christian man, a good example,” Terry Harris said. “He’s taught me a lot.”

With the impact of David Davies and more teachers, music is a part of the culture in Harlan.

“The hills will be alive with the sound of music, that’s for sure,” Marilyn Schraeder said.

To celebrate his success, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley named October 22 ‘David Davies Day’.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.