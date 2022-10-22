Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London.

“We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its amazing what its grown into.”

Those with the haunted forest said haunt season prep starts as early as January.

“Every year, we already have more ideas for the next year and we go to some conventions and you learn more things and you learn how to do it better,” said Tom Hitt, haunt actor and long-time haunted forest employee.

A major part of prep for their haunted forest and their haunted house, Myrtle Manor, is coming up with new and exciting things to do every year.

“We change the themes and change the trails sometimes too,” said Triplett. “Sometimes they’ll go through the barn, sometimes a hayfield, sometimes that hayfield is a cornfield. Sometimes we’ll bypass both of those and just start in the woods. It makes it different.”

Triplett added although they have faced some challenges over the years, they have no plans of stopping their haunts anytime soon.

“We have all kinds of fun, but we love that people love what we do,” said Triplett. “Its humbling that it has grown into what it is.”

Fariston’s Haunted Forest is open each Friday and Saturday night leading up to Halloween. The forest will also be offering a free trick or treat night for kids on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
letcher county
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

Latest News

The teams visited the campgrounds where flood-affected families are staying in campers and...
UK Men’s Basketball Team makes stop at Jenny Wiley, gives out winter clothes to flood-affected families
Harlan Boys Choir reunion
Harlan Boys Choir honors co-founder in 57th anniversary
KTA
Perry County Central High School hosts KTA East Regional Theatre Festival
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism