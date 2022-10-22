Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London.

“We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its amazing what its grown into.”

Those with the haunted forest said haunt season prep starts as early as January.

“Every year, we already have more ideas for the next year and we go to some conventions and you learn more things and you learn how to do it better,” said Tom Hitt, haunt actor and long-time haunted forest employee.

A major part of prep for their haunted forest and their haunted house, Myrtle Manor, is coming up with new and exciting things to do every year.

“We change the themes and change the trails sometimes too,” said Triplett. “Sometimes they’ll go through the barn, sometimes a hayfield, sometimes that hayfield is a cornfield. Sometimes we’ll bypass both of those and just start in the woods. It makes it different.”

Triplett added although they have faced some challenges over the years, they have no plans of stopping their haunts anytime soon.

“We have all kinds of fun, but we love that people love what we do,” said Triplett. “Its humbling that it has grown into what it is.”

Fariston’s Haunted Forest is open each Friday and Saturday night leading up to Halloween. The forest will also be offering a free trick or treat night for kids on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.