Beautiful weather this weekend, rain chances return early next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful weekend is on tap across the region, but we are watching for scattered showers to return by early next week.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

Quiet weather continues into tonight. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s. You may need the light jacket or sweater if you have any outdoor plans.

Another gorgeous day is in store on Sunday. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures stay above average! Highs top out in the mid-70s.

The forecast does not change much into Sunday night. We stay dry and mostly clear. Again, overnight lows dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Our Next Cold Front

The weather looks fantastic as we start the new work week! We stay dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-70s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

We are tracking our next weather system by Tuesday. The first half of your Tuesday should be dry under a partly cloudy sky. Highs stay in the mid-and-upper-70s. However, scattered showers look to return by Tuesday evening and overnight. Lows only bottom out in the mid-50s.

Scattered showers stick around on Wednesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be cooler in the mid-60s. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

The end of next week is looking cooler and drier.

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs reach the lower-60s, and lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Dry weather continues on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

