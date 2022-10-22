40k free books distributed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools partnered with AFT Kentucky 120 United and First Book to distribute 40,000 free books in Lexington on Saturday.

“Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development,” said organizer for AFT KY 120 United, Nema Brewer. “This is a strong message that we’re sending today. It’s saying, ‘hey We’re here. we want to be part of this community. We wanna work together. Let’s do this Lexington and I think that we can be a beacon for the state and what can be done when teachers and public school employees have that voice and that seat. I mean this just shows you today how hungry Fayette County is for this.”

Hundreds of parents, students, and teachers showed up to pick out their free books.

“I am so proud to see everybody here today. I’m so excited and I cannot believe this is the first time this has ever happened in Kentucky and look at the turnout here today,” said Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Gayle Cruse brought her grandchildren to the event.

“When I saw this opportunity to get free books I’m like, ‘we’re going,’” said Cruse. “Knowledge is something that no one can take away from you. If you’re educated and have the knowledge, then that’s something that no one can strip from you. You might not get some of the opportunities in life but you have the knowledge...and being able to get free books is a great, great opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.