West Jessamine beats Corbin in girls soccer state tournament

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colts made their way down to play the Red-hounds at Corbin primary school.

Jessamine went up 2-0 in under 10 minutes and didn’t let off the gas once.

The Colts shared the wealth with multiple players scoring including Kylie Archer, Karlie Galus, Mary Hodge, and Camila Torres, in their 8-2 win.

West Jessamine moves onto the state semi-finals, after tackling two mountain teams on their way in Prestonsburg, and Corbin.

