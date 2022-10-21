WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Pineville vs. Harlan

By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Battle of US-119 make an appearance on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as the Pineville Mountain Lions make the trip down the road to take on the Harlan Green Dragons.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 (check your cable provider for the channel number in your area), and right here on WYMT.com.

