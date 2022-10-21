Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)(CHRISTOPHER BERKEY | AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn.

The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on CMT.

The concert will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

It will feature performances by George Straight, Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and more. Special appearances will be made by Loretta’s closest friends and family.

It will air commercial free on CMT at 7:00 p.m.

