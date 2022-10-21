Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father...
Funeral home buries wrong body in grave plot, family says
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4