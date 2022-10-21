‘Howlin’ Halloween Bash’ to be held at ArtStation

The Appalachian Art Alliance, which hosts an array of events for the people of Hazard to enjoy,...
By Chandler Wilcox and Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance and Bluegrass Care Navigators are partnering to host the “Howlin Halloween Bash” at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard.

Chas Gayheart, associate director of philanthropy for Bluegrass Care Navigators said, “It’s going to benefit the patients and their families, and we are so excited for everybody to come out. Everybody is invited.”

Dinner, dancing and a costume contest will be included at the bash. Costumes are optional, but organizers say to keep in mind that the event will be outside.

The bash will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 p.m. to midnight. You must be 21 years old to attend.

All proceeds benefit the Greg & Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.

