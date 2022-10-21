How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the perfect jack-o’-lantern this year.

You can keep your pumpkin fresh until Halloween by using a little science.

“When you do carve your pumpkins, it is like a wound, and so you have a couple of different options. You can take petroleum jelly or olive oil, and just rub it in those scared places, those carved places, and all in the scooped-out pumpkin,” said Megan Fields, Farm Manager at Eckert’s Orchard.

This keeps your pumpkin from drying out, but Fields provides some tips to keep the bacteria away.

“You can also take a mixture of a quart of water along with a tablespoon of bleach, put it in a spray bottle, and spray the entire pumpkin, which kills all the bacteria, which helps with mold and rot,” said Fields.

The weather is also important when it comes to keeping those pumpkins fresh. You shouldn’t leave your pumpkin in temperatures below fifty degrees. Just like you bring in plants to keep frost from killing them, bring in your pumpkin when the temperature drops below fifty degrees.

If you do nothing to your jack-o’-lantern, it will typically last 5 to 10 days.

