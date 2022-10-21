Family of murdered Lexington teenager still seeking justice a year later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s almost been a year since a Lexington teenager was found shot to death in a car.

The 17-year-old was in a car that crashed on Price Road in October 2021. There’s been no arrests made and his family wishes more could be done and should be done to solve the crime. They are still seeking justice almost 12 months after Sergio Villarados was killed—his girlfriend was injured but survived. His father says that he is seeking answers to many questions.

“I was the first person to know about what happened, you know,” said Sergio Arellano, the father of the shooting victim. “I had to tell everyone. Have to call my wife and his mom to tell everyone. Everyone is at the hospital. Waiting to arrive at the hospital.”

They believed arrests would be made, but now it’s been almost a year.

“They don’t have enough proof. And there should be an arrest by now. Been one year. A lot of information we kept saying,” said Sergio Arellano.

His family believes that their kind and compassionate son possibly became too trusting of some people.

“What he brought. What he came to help others. I can prove it. I know his heart,” said Sergio Arellano. “I’m not going to say my son is the best in the world. Hanging out with the wrong persons or wrong friends.”

Last year during a vigil, relatives showed us a video that they say shows their son being bullied. They say they believe more could be done to investigate what took place.

“I have a lot of questions. I do. But I don’t think they are ever going to be answered. The way we live in this world,” said Sergio Arellano.

Lexington Police say he died from a gunshot wound and that the car he was in had flipped on Price Road. They are investigating.

The family says that they have come up with a $30,000 reward for answers they hope can lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime-Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

