Elves of Perry County to hold Christmas Tree Drive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Elves of Perry County and Perry Co. FRYSC are holding a Christmas Tree Drive on Nov. 7 in an effort to give flood victims some holiday cheer.

Ashley Teague, Elves of Perry County coordinator said,” We wanted to do just a little bit to help the parents. You know with their Christmas trees and decorations that’s one less thing they have to worry about, but we also wanted to bring the Christmas trees for the kids because that’s you know that’s the joy of Christmas. You wake up on Christmas morning and you run to the Christmas tree, and it has the gifts under it.”

The goal is to have a sponsor (one person or group of people) pick up a tree and ornaments and donate them to families affected by the flood.

You can sign up by messaging the organization on Facebook. The drive will be held at the old Kroger building next to the Primary Care Center.

