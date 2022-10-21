Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

By WAVE Staff and Dakota Makres
Oct. 21, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown that belongs to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on Paschal Ballard Road and searching this week.

Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015. She was attending a party at the farm being searched.

The FBI Louisville Field Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bardstown Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit crystalrogerstaskforce.com.

This is a developing story.

