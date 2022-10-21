Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP

President Joe Biden spoke on the deficit and the economy Friday. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday predicted that the momentum will shift back to Democrats in the final days of the midterm elections and that the party would do “just fine,” as GOP candidates have tightened or pulled ahead in key races that will determine control of Congress with less than three weeks until polls close on Nov. 8.

Offering an assessment of the political environment as millions of Americans have already cast ballots, Biden acknowledged that “polls have been all over the place” ... “with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth.”

But, he added, “I think that we’re going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”

Biden said he was optimistic because “We’re starting to see some of the good news on the economy.” He noted gas prices have fallen in recent weeks and that new federal data showed state unemployment was at an all-time low in 11 states and that 17 states had jobless rates below 3%.

He was speaking at the White House about a new report showing the deficit has shrunk in half from last year — a record reduction — even when including red ink from his plans to forgive student debt.

“Republicans criticized my economic record, but look at what I’ve inherited, and what I’ve done and look at what they’re offering,” Biden said.

Biden sharply criticized Republican plans to maintain tax cuts on the nation’s wealthiest and undo his efforts to bring down prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He claimed the GOP’s proposals would raise the deficit by $3 trillion, and labeled their policies “mega-MAGA trickle-down.”

“It’s the kind of policies that have failed the country before and will fail it again and will mean more wealth to the very wealthy, higher inflation for the middle class,” Biden said. “That’s the choice we’re facing. That’s why I think that we’re going to do just fine.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
It's been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship.
Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship
The Topeka Zoo has announced the passing of its black bear Indie.
Topeka Zoo’s black bear, Indie, dies
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York.
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community