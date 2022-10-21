Beautiful Friday ahead, warming trend continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues across the mountains for Friday and the weekend.

Friday Forecast

A gorgeous day is on tap across the mountains! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures warm into the mid-and-upper-60s! Get out and enjoy this awesome weather.

Into tonight, we remain dry and mostly clear. If you have any plans to go to any high school football games, the weather is looking cool and calm. Temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-40s, so you may need the jacket.

The Weekend

The forecast is looking fantastic for the weekend!

We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky on Saturday. Temperatures will be above average in the mid-70s! The weather stays quiet into Saturday night. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

Another beautiful day is in store for Sunday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Again, high temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-70s. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s under a mostly clear sky.

Watching Our Next Cold Front

The forecast does not change much on Monday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the mid-70s by the afternoon, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

Models are starting to pump the brakes on our next cold front. Now, much of your Tuesday is looking drier and warmer. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers will be possible into Tuesday night with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out early on Thursday, but we start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the mid-60s with lows falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

