Above normal temperatures on the way for a dry weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It felt honestly wintry as we kicked this week off, but temperatures have only gotten warmer as we’ve gone through the week. Now, temperatures are on their way back above average as we head on into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

While sunny and warmer weather has been pushing into the region yesterday and today, it will still be rather chilly as we run through tonight. Clear skies and calm winds will allow us to fall back into the middle and upper 40s. You’ll definitely need to grab the jacket or warm weather gear if you’re headed out to football, though, since we’ll be a bit breezy and falling through the 50s.

A bit breezy but still sunny as we head into the day on Saturday. That sunshine, combined with the southerly and southwesterly breezes has us much balmier with highs getting up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for an absolutely beautiful day! Cool overnight yes, but not far from normal, as we fall back to around 50º for an overnight low.

Late Weekend and Beyond

Plenty of sunshine and warm air continues into the day on Sunday as well. Westerly breezes keep pumping in the warmer air as we head through the afternoon, and we’re back up into the lower to middle 70s for a daytime high. Overnight lows stay in the lower to middle 40s.

We keep things sunny and dry through the early part of next week ahead of our next front. Highs stay in the middle to even upper 70s, especially in those typically warmer locations. One thing we’ll need to watch out for is the potential fire danger with gusty winds out of the west, very dry conditions, and warmer than average temperatures. This looks to continue until we finally get a front through here late Tuesday and into Wednesday that will bring some rain to the mountains...but how much still remains to be seen.

