Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County.

Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022.

The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive across the dam.

Northbound traffic was shifted into the center turn lane, and the project area was blocked off with a concrete barrier wall.

In this area, the speed limit was dropped to 35 mph.

Officials said drivers should expect delays and use caution.

Construction is expected to be finished by June.

