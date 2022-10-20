Weekend looking much nicer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After several days in a row of cold and/or dreary conditions, some much nicer weather is on the way as we head into the weekend. The best part? The sunshine stays with us too!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

While it will still be rather cool out there tonight, we will be back above freezing under those clear skies. Well above freezing in fact, settling in the upper 30s to near 40° overnight tonight. Cold? Yes. Frosty? Not quite.

The real improvement starts tomorrow. A warmer airmass will start to move in as high pressure scoots south and east. With plentiful sunshine, we’re back in the middle 60s for a daytime high! Not even that far from normal! You’ll still need some warm weather gear for Friday night football, though. We’re clear and falling through the 50s during the evening, especially with the sun setting before kickoff now. We settle back into the middle 40s overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We are looking really, really nice as we head into the weekend! Our pattern shift will be in full effect, with a ridge of high pressure in place, allowing temperatures to boost their way into the lower and middle 70s as we head into both Saturday and Sunday! Yes, temperatures back above average! Overnight lows respond in kind as well, back into the upper 40s to near 50°.

The mild air looks to continue into next week as well with our ridging pattern dominating. Monday and Tuesday look dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs firmly planted in the middle 70s. The only thing we’ll have to watch for next week will be some showers and storms for midweek that will try to cool us back off. However, honestly, we’re needing some rain by this point because we’ve been rather dry thus far, especially here in October.

