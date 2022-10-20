WATCH: Day 2 of SOAR Summit

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - More speakers are expected to bring their ideas to the forefront during the second day of the 2022 Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit, being held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville.

Thursday’s plenary session includes remarks from Rep. Hal Rogers, Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, and a panel on late July’s floods moderated by WYMT’s Steve Hensley, among others.

Thursday’s main session kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and will be aired live on WYMT and streamed on WYMT.com, and on WYMT’s Facebook page.

