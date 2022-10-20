WATCH: Day 2 of SOAR Summit

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - More speakers are expected to bring their ideas to the forefront during the second day of the 2022 Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit, being held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville.

Thursday’s plenary session includes remarks from Rep. Hal Rogers, Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, and a panel on late July’s floods moderated by WYMT’s Steve Hensley, among others.

Thursday’s main session kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and will be aired live on WYMT and streamed on WYMT.com, and on WYMT’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
Stacy Collins
Bond hearing is held for Johnson County man charged with murder of daughter
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Panbowl Dam
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
Governor Beshear
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Ryan Roberts
Police in Powell County look for missing man