Team of the Week: Clay County Tigers

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black and Yellow have their claws drawn after a huge playoff securing win over Perry Central.

I think it gave us all more confidence and it’s always good to beat a big team like that especially how close it was so it kind of just makes y’all feel a lot better,” said wide receiver Zach Saylor. “(It) makes you more confident going on.”

The Tigers are getting hot at the right time, with just two games left in the regular season.

“We were firing on all cylinders and then we took a beating against Letcher but since then we’ve worked harder we’ve picked it up we come out we work hard every day we do what we need to do and we bring it into Friday nights,” said wide receiver Tyson Wagers.

Clay County will host Magoffin County on Friday.

