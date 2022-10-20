Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning.

London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

WYMT reached out to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad for more information.

