Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m.
No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.
WYMT reached out to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad for more information.
