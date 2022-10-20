Reed Sheppard to present donation to SOAR fund

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - They’ll be more than just Blue and White in Pikeville on Saturday.

North laurel guard and Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard will be hosting a camp of more than 50 kids at Millard Grade School on Saturday ahead of the Blue-White Game.

At that camp, Sheppard be presenting a donation to SOAR’s Eastern Kentucky student support fund. The money will go toward supporting the students and their families affected by this summer’s flooding.

The camp is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.