Police in Powell County look for missing man

Ryan Roberts
Ryan Roberts(WYMT)
By Kirstin Baum
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man.

In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.

Roberts was last seen in the Clay City area, but he could be in Powell, Clark or Wolfe Counties.

If you have any information on where he might me, you are asked to contact Powell County Dispatch immediately at (606)-663-4116.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
Stacy Collins
Bond hearing is held for Johnson County man charged with murder of daughter
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you...
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to

Latest News

Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 6:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 6:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 4:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 4:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 11:00 p.m.
Day 1 at the SOAR Summit - 11:00 p.m.
"Now Hiring" sign at Kroll's Diner
Study: Kentucky ranks 4th in nation for employers struggling to hire