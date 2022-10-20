Police in Powell County look for missing man

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man.

In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.

Roberts was last seen in the Clay City area, but he could be in Powell, Clark or Wolfe Counties.

If you have any information on where he might me, you are asked to contact Powell County Dispatch immediately at (606)-663-4116.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.